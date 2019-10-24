After exchange of fire: Snatchers targeting cyclists at Connaught Place arrested

Delhi Police arrested two persons, who had allegedly been involved in snatching high-end bicycles and bikes from riders early in the morning, after an exchange of fire in Shankar Market near Connaught Place Wednesday. The incident took place around 5.45 am when the police tried to stop the three men, who were on a bike. One of them managed to escape.

“The men were on a Pulsar bike and didn’t stop. They fired and hit an ASI but he was saved by his bulletproof jacket. Police personnel fired back and a bullet hit the leg of one of the accused, who continued to fire and had to be brought under control physically,” said DCP (New Delhi) Dr Eish Singhal.

The accused, Mohd Ismail (24) and Saud (22), were arrested from the spot while the third accused, Mohd Salim (22), managed to escape, said police.

According to police, for the last one month, the two men allegedly targeted cyclists out for an early morning ride at Connaught Place. In at least three reported incidents, the two bike-borne men snatched a cycle from a man in CP’s Outer Circle; stole a pouch attached to the cycle of an Air Force officer from outside PVR Rivoli; and stole a meter attached to a high-end bicycle three weeks ago.

“They would be out from 3-4 am to about 6.30 am, searching for cyclists who were alone, and would take advantage of the dark. We know they have been active for a month because such glaring cases were not reported from the stretch before that,” said Singhal.

On October 17, an Air Force officer filed an e-FIR which said, “While cycling outside Rivoli, two individuals on a motorcycle snatched my pouch from my cycle which contained my mobile phone and Rs 200 and sped off.”

Earlier in the month, an FIR was filed after a Dwarka resident Nishant Singh Jogha lost his bicycle. “I was just getting off my bicycle outside a 24×7 shop in Outer Circle, CP, when two men on a motorbike snatched my bicycle, which also had my iPhone and left,” Jogha’s complaint said.

CCTV footage from the spot shows Jogha, who is wearing a blue jacket, a pair of shorts and a helmet, just getting down from his bicycle when the men snatch it and zip away. Jogha runs behind them but in vain.

On Wednesday, police recovered two pistols, Rs 95,000 in cash, 10 mobile phones, two gold chains, one Grand i-10 car and two stolen Pulsar bikes, in addition to the racing bicycle belonging to Jogha. “Their plan was to sell the cycle and the bikes and use that money to fund their lavish lifestyle,” said a police officer.