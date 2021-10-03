After emergency meeting, JNU suspends prof on charges of ‘embezzling Rs 88 lakh’

The Jawaharlal Nehru University has suspended a senior professor of the School of Environmental Sciences with immediate effect on charges of “financial embezzlement” of more than Rs 88 lakh. JNU’s Executive Council has also agreed to file a police complaint and transfer the matter to the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC).

The decision was taken in an emergency meeting of the EC Friday called specifically for this purpose. Sources said the alleged financial misappropriation has to do with some projects on which Professor A L Ramanathan worked, which received funding from the Ministry of Earth Science, Department of Science and Technology.

Ramanathan refused to comment on the matter.

The JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) alleged his suspension “without a departmental enquiry” seems like a “hurriedly executed cover-up of what appears to be a deeper and a larger case of financial bunglings”. V-C M Jagadesh Kumar, Rector I Chintamani Mahapatra, and Registrar Ravikesh did not respond to calls or texts seeking comment. The decision was made on the basis of a fact-finding committee, instituted after the last EC meeting held on September 2.

“… as a teachers’ association, we are concerned about the lack of transparency that has guided decision making on this matter, with no papers having been provided in advance to the EC members while deliberating on the matter” the JNUTA statement read.