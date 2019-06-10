After DTC, cluster buses to get marshals

The Delhi government has decided to extend the deployment of marshals to cluster buses in the capital, for which the divisional commissioner has been directed to quickly process the engagement of civil defence volunteers.

Marshals are already deployed in over 3,000 DTC buses plying in the city.

The decision was taken on June 3, at the same meeting where the proposal to exempt women from paying fares in public transport was floated, according to an official memo signed by Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.

“Bus marshals are being provided in buses of DTC. It has been decided to extend the scheme to cluster buses as well. It is requested that necessary ground work in this regard may be done at the earliest…,” reads the memo.

As per the government’s latest outcome budget, out of 3,879 DTC buses, marshals are deployed in 3,041 of them. A total of 5,558 buses run on the city’s roads. Around 1,679 orange cluster buses, owned by private players and managed by the DIMTS, do not have marshals on board.