After demolition, new worry for locals in Delhi’s Mehrauli — soaring rent

Although L-G VK Saxena’s order has put a halt to the DDA’s demolition drive in Mehrauli, those whose houses were razed in the past week are running from pillar to post to find shelter and food. Locals also claimed the rent for a single room in Mehrauli has skyrocketed following the demolition.

Imrana, breastfeeding her two-year-old son amid the rubble, said, “There were 8-9 houses here, and all were demolished. We now don’t know where to go and what to do to prove our ownership. We do have papers. Rent of a single room have been raised from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000 per room. We are poor, surviving by selling tea at tourist sites. So far, no one from the government has come here to give us food or to talk to us. Their sympathy is only on TV.”

For other, the gurdwara has become a temporary home. Jasmine Kaur, who used to live in apartment 109/9 along with her eight family members, said. “We used to live in a three-storey apartment… we have nowhere to go now… The gurdwara committee gave us space in their basement to stay and to keep our belongings, but there are families sleeping on roads… My son has his class 12 boards soon and he cannot find his books and notes… All are stressed due to the demolition.”

The Delhi government, meanwhile, has approved immediate aid and relief to those left homeless. “The Delhi CM has approved a proposal to provide affected families with tents, food, blankets, and other essential supplies. The file is now pending with the L-G. The move is a welcome step for the victims who have been struggling to make ends meet amidst the demolition drive,” it said in a statement.

Rukaiya Begum (71), despite living adjacent to a senior citizen welfare association, is in a fix. “Both my husband and son are dead. I am a lonely, old woman and they are demolishing my house. I have been living here for the last 40 years. I have been sitting here since last night without food and water. Neither Modi nor Kejriwal is worried for people like us.”

Shakir, another octogenarian, whose two-storey house was demolished, said, “I have a family of four. Over the last four days, we have been sleeping amid the debris. We put all our money in our home, it has all gone down the drain. The government that made big promises has forced us to sleep on roads and starve.”

Officials said Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot sent a proposal to the CM, requesting to provide immediate relief to the affected families. “The Chief Minister’s support highlights his commitment to ensuring that the Delhi government takes all necessary steps to protect the interests of its citizens. I am confident that the government’s interventions will help the affected through this difficult time,” said Gahlot.