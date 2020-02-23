After Delhi win, AAP sets sights on national expansion

Rai said that as part of the expansion project, a poster campaign will be launched across 20 states on Sunday. )Express File Photo) Rai said that as part of the expansion project, a poster campaign will be launched across 20 states on Sunday. )Express File Photo)

Nearly two weeks into its emphatic victory in Delhi, the AAP Saturday announced a major plan to expand the party’s footprint across 20 states through a “nation-building” campaign, which had seen a soft launch during Arvind Kejriwal’s victory speech on February 11.

The party has already announced its decision to contest municipal polls in Mumbai.

AAP Delhi convenor Gopal Rai told a press conference that the mandate of the people of the national capital has clearly upended traditional politics driven by factors such as caste, religion and regionalism, while also signalling the acceptance of a “constructive brand of nationalism”, as opposed to “politics of polarisation and negative brand of nationalism”.

Rai said that as part of the expansion project, a poster campaign will be launched across 20 states on Sunday. “A dedicated number — 9871010101 — will be displayed in those posters, which will not only be in English, but Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Marathi, Oriya, Bengali and many other regional languages as well,” Rai said.

Rai said the Delhi verdict has sent out a few messages. “Instead of the traditional politics along lines of caste, religion and regionalism, politics of work can win you elections. The entire BJP top leadership, PM Narendra Modi and especially Home Minister Amit Shah, the entire Cabinet, and over 200 MPs and MLAs from across the country descended in Delhi and tried to polarise the electorate through negative nationalism. The people of Delhi have reposed their faith in the politics of love and constructive nationalism,” he said.

“Thirdly, people from different states across the country live in Delhi. Delhi is mini-India,” Rai said, adding, “The majority of people from all over the country in Delhi have given their mandate for a new model of governance.”

The decision to launch the campaign was taken on February 16 in a meeting chaired by Kejriwal, Rai said.

However, posters of the “rashtra nirman” campaign, carrying the dedicated number, were prominently displayed on the platform from which Kejriwal delivered his victory speech on February 11 as well. Rai said 16 lakh calls have been received so far by the party from those interested in joining it.

“The campaign will be conducted until March 23. Further strategies will be formulated with the coordinators of the states. Volunteers’ meets will be organised. All our office-bearers will hold press conferences in their respective states to spread the model of positive nationalism and development,” Rai said.

The AAP had gone for an expansion drive after its 2015 victory too. However, except in Punjab, where it managed to emerge as the principal opposition, its efforts in Goa, Gujarat and Rajasthan were largely unsuccessful.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.