Delhi: After HC intervention, JNUSU asks V-C to start a dialogue

After the Delhi High Court urged the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor to “engage with students” in order to “break the logjam” around the boycott of examinations as part of students’ protest against hostel fee hike, the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) Friday wrote to the V-C asking him to “initiate dialogue”.

Justice Rajiv Shakder, in an order dated December 23 with regard to a petition filed by a student, asking that JNU be asked to conduct examinations, had said, “The Vice-Chancellor of JNU will, thus, take requisite steps to engage with the students and attempt to break the logjam.”

“The solution to the logjam, to my mind, has to be found by the Vice-Chancellor. This court cannot run and manage the institution concerned and certainly not through court diktats,” he had said.

The JNUSU Friday wrote to the Vice-Chancellor saying it was in the “best interest of the university that the crisis be resolved through dialogue within the university, rather than through the diktats of an external body”.

“A similar directive was issued by the Hon’ble High Court in the order dated December 11… Therefore, with regard to the court directives and the preceding discussions initiated by the MHRD, we request you to personally initiate formal dialogue with us at the earliest in order to resolve the current logjam in the university,” they said.

The JNUSU said Friday’s letter was in “pursuance to previous attempts to communicate with your (V-C) office regarding the concerns and grievances of the student community with regard to the revised hostel manual and fee structure”.

JNU V-C did not respond to calls and texts by The Indian Express.

