After Delhi HC intervention, private school waives tuition fee for two students

A private school has waived tuition fees for two students for September after they approached the Delhi High Court twice over being denied access to online classes.

The Indian Express had reported earlier this month that the HC issued a showcause notice to Richmondd Global School, Paschim Vihar, after two students in classes V and VII had filed a contempt petition against the school, through their father, for not letting them attend online classes despite a court order.

Following this, the school submitted that the students were given links to online classes and other activities, and parents were told the outstanding amount that was due was subsequently cleared by them on August 6.

“… considering that the petitioners were forced to litigate, initially by filing a writ petition and thereafter a contempt petition, the school shall waive one month’s tuition fee of the petitioners. If the students have missed any examinations or class tests, etc, the school shall make appropriate arrangements…so they do not suffer in any manner,” read the final order by Justice Pratibha Singh.

The school has now waived tuition fee of Rs 1,500 for September for both children.

“They re-joined their online classes this month but we are still waiting for study material for the months they lost,” said the father of the children.

