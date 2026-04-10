After Delhi CM finds officials absent during surprise visit, Govt raises bar on punctuality; biometric attendance must for top officers too

The Delhi government has directed its departments to install biometric attendance systems at its offices to ensure that all employees, including Additional Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary and secretaries, report to work every day at 9.30 am. At present, all officials below the secretary level are mandated to register their attendance through the biometric system.

The directive was issued on Wednesday after Chief Minister Rekha Gupta found several officials, including senior bureaucrats, absent from duty at the State GST office during a surprise inspection earlier in the day. She went on to direct that immediate show-cause notices be issued to all those missing from duty. She also sought biometric attendance records for the last one month of such officials.

Sources said action will be taken against officials who come late, do not mark their attendance or leave early. Further, the CM sought a monthly attendance report indicating the average time of arrival of each official, they added.

The General Administration Department (GAD), meanwhile, will compile a daily attendance report and submit it to the Chief Secretary by 12 pm every day.

“Secretary (GAD) to compile the daily attendance report of additional chief secretaries (ACS), principal secretaries, secretaries and heads of department, and furnish the report to the Chief Secretary by 12 o’clock every day. The attendance report for the month may be appraised to the Chief Minister by the next month,” read the order issued by the Administrative Reforms department.

“All officers, including Additional Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, Secretary, HoD, shall mark their attendance only through the biometric attendance system,” it added.

It further said that all departments have to ensure the installation of biometric attendance systems. “It is also to be ensured that the already installed Biometric Attendance System, if any, should be working properly in their offices and subordinate offices,” the order added. The senior officials have also been also asked to ensure that all working in their departments are registered on the system.

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Moreover, the order directed heads of departments to regularly monitor attendance of officials. “In case of late coming, early leaving, or not marking attendance, suitable action shall be taken against the concerned officer/officials,” it said.

Making her stance clear, the CM said on Wednesday that her government will not tolerate negligence or inefficiency at any level. She underlined that the purpose of inspections like the one conducted on Wednesday is to enforce accountability and discipline across the administrative machinery.

“Official meetings cannot become an excuse for pending public work… Discipline is not meant only for junior staff; it applies equally to everyone, including commissioners and special commissioners,” she told mediapersons. However, the order has not gone down well with senior bureaucrats. A secretary-level IAS officer said, “These days, bureaucrats have to attend multiple and back-to-back meetings at the CMO, Chief Secretary’s office… They are also going for ground inspections… Further, some have additional charges.”

“Senior officials work day and night, doing overtime, sitting in office late until 9-10 pm. We are also called on weekends. Officials work from home, clearing files and working on important projects… If officials have to punch in early, they are also likely to punch out on time,” another senior officer added.