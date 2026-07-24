After death of govt school teacher, suicide attempt, Delhi CEO office says SIR work must not affect school duty

A day after a teacher of an MCD school in Kapashera died of a heart attack — with her family claiming that she had been under “extreme stress” while juggling teaching responsibilities with Booth Level Officer (BLO) duties — the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer’s office on Thursday directed election officials to ensure that teachers deployed for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls are not required to disengage from their schools full-time.

The teacher has been identified as Suman Lata (51).

The direction came amid growing concerns over workload and working conditions of government school teachers assigned on the electoral exercise duty. The CEO’s office, referring to concerns raised by the Directorate of Education and other representations, said teachers should be permitted to undertake “SIR/BLO-related work after school hours or in a manner that allowed them to continue with their primary academic responsibilities”.

The order, issued to all 13 District Election Officers and circulated among all 70 Electoral Registration Officers, also cited the Election Commission’s instructions stating that BLO activities should be carried out during holidays, non-teaching hours, after school hours and on non-teaching days so as to avoid loss of academic work.

Lata’s death on Wednesday came against the backdrop of concerns raised by teachers over SIR-related work burden and followed an incident of suicide attempt on July 8 by another teacher who was supervising BLOs conducting the SIR of electoral rolls.

While Lata’s husband Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said she had been receiving work-related calls very late into early morning hours, their relative Karan Yadav told The Indian Express that it was not Lata alone who was under stress. “Everybody has been under extreme stress. They come home and do household chores, take care of their children, while also battling pressure of academic work. Nobody is able to recover,” he said.

He questioned the extent to which teachers, particularly older or middle-aged ones posted at government schools, could be expected to handle digital work alongside their regular duties. “IT graduates or diploma holders should be assigned digital tasks, such as uploading forms. Many times, sites and servers shut down or computers do not work smoothly. Authorities often issue show-cause notices if they are unable to meet targets,” said Yadav.

A PIL moved in the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, meanwhile, has challenged the large-scale deployment of government and municipal school teachers for BLO and SIR duties, stating that the education at such schools is being affected while there is no disruption at private schools.

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The petition alleged that work has not been confined to holidays or non-teaching hours, with teachers being required to attend full-day training sessions, conduct house-to-house enumeration during school hours and do data-entry and verification work over extended periods.

It also cited the example of a school where only 15 guest teachers were left to conduct classes across 22 sections, and another where 22 teachers had been deployed for BLO work. The plea also flagged that negligence, unauthorised absence, refusal to perform election duty or delay also face disciplinary action and prosecution.

Ajay Veer Yadav, head of the Government School Teachers’ Association (GSTA), told The Indian Express, “Nothing has changed on the ground. How can female teachers feel safe when they are asked to go alone for door-to-door surveys? There is time-bound pressure and everything is digitised. We know what happened with OSM. Nothing that has been digitised has worked well so far,” he said.

A government school teacher from West Delhi, on condition of anonymity said, “Due to SIR duties only 20% permanent staff has been available. Rest are guest teachers. There has been no subject expert for chemistry, physics, biology, maths.”

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The PIL is scheduled to come up for hearing on Friday.

(with inputs from PTI)