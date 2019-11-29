After death in jail, former Armyman’s brother files police complaint against Tihar officials

Mukesh Chopra was arrested on November 2 for allegedly stealing military strategy books from the Manekshaw Centre in Delhi Cantonment. (File/Representational) Mukesh Chopra was arrested on November 2 for allegedly stealing military strategy books from the Manekshaw Centre in Delhi Cantonment. (File/Representational)

The brother of a discharged Indian Army Captain, who was accused of stealing military strategy books, has lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police against Tihar Jail officials, saying that his sudden death inside jail “casts serious doubts” and that the “possibility of pre-meditated murder cannot be negated”.

Mukesh Chopra was arrested on November 2 for allegedly stealing military strategy books from the Manekshaw Centre in Delhi Cantonment. Canada-based Chopra, who was questioned in police custody for three days, allegedly jumped to his death a day after he was sent to judicial custody on November 6.

The complaint by Mukesh’s brother, Rangnesh Chopra, was sent to SHO of Hari Nagar police station, DCP (West) and Delhi Police Commissioner, seeking FIR under IPC section 302 (murder).

The complaint stated that the IB and Special Cell were investigating some “serious allegations of spying made against the deceased, but there was no substantial evidence on record.”

Rangnesh pointed out: “It is a well know practice that if any accused under such grave allegations like spying is arrested, then he is kept in high risk ward of Tihar Jail. But the same was not exercised in this case.”

The complaint also stated that the deceased was a citizen of the USA and Canada and yet no information regarding the incident or treatment was shared with the respective embassies. “… the possibility of premeditated murder of the deceased under trial prisoner cannot be negated at this point,” it said.

Advocate Deepak Tyagi, counsel for the deceased, said, “We will soon file a writ petition before the Delhi High Court seeking an order to direct the police to register an FIR.”

Meanwhile, a police officer said that no FIR has been registered. “There is a magisterial enquiry which will be completed in December. We will take action once the findings are communicated with us,” said the officer.

Mukesh was discharged from the Army in 1983, after which he moved to Canada. He had returned to India for a wedding.

