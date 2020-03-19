Delhi: After day of chaos, some order at IGI

The fresh standard operating procedure has reportedly cut the time between arrival and leaving for quarantine to roughly three hours. (Express photo) The fresh standard operating procedure has reportedly cut the time between arrival and leaving for quarantine to roughly three hours. (Express photo)

After more than 400 travellers from Paris and Frankfurt had to wait over eight hours at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) as authorities scrambled to quarantine them, a meeting was held Tuesday by the special secretary of the Union health ministry, Sanjeeva Kumar, to review the situation.

The meeting discussed drawing up a fresh standard operating procedure (SOP) for passenger quarantine, and had all stakeholders in attendance — including representatives from the Delhi government and the Bureau of Immigration.

In the next 24 hours, the new SOP became operational at IGIA, officials said, which has cut the time between arrival and leaving for quarantine to roughly three hours. It also mentions exploring the possibility of “home quarantine stamps” for passengers, as done by Maharashtra. The decision on this would be taken by the Delhi government, officials said.

The problem that arose Monday was caused after about 405 passengers from Paris and Frankfurt arrived at the same time around 9 am, according to officials. This increased the pressure on staff who were screening them for COVID-19 symptoms at a dedicated pier at Terminal 3.

Passengers were then sent to quarantine facilities run by the state governments in Delhi and Gurgaon, and screened for a second time there. Many did not find the facilities suitable and refused to get off the buses that took them, causing further delays, officials said.

Under the new SOP, the Ministry of Civil Aviation would instruct Delhi airport authorities to stagger the arrival of flights from COVID-19 affected countries.

After arriving at the airport, travellers would be brought to counters set up by the Airport Health Organisation (APHO) at a pier in Terminal 3 for initial thermal screening. Passengers showing symptoms of COVID-19 would be isolated here and sent to designated hospitals for further treatment.

Asymptomatic passengers would then move to immigration counters, form batches of 30 after clearance and be escorted through luggage belts and customs by a five-member team — headed by the CISF and including representatives from the airport, airlines and Delhi Police.

Airport operator DIAL would provide them refreshments as they move into a triage area — set up at a disused staff canteen at Terminal 3 — to be screened again by medical officers and para-medical staff deputed by the Delhi government.

Those without any risk factors would be sent for home quarantine after they sign a declaration to remain under quarantine for 14 days or face penal action. They would also be linked to an Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) system of the Delhi government.

High-risk passengers identified for quarantine would then be taken to either a paid quarantine facility in a hotel room or at the state government-run facilities, based on their choice.

The quarantine facilities at present comprise about 180 fixed price rooms at three premier hotels in Aerocity and the government-monitored facilities.

The Delhi, Haryana and UP governments have set aside centres for quarantine with a total capacity of 1,000 beds — 600 at various locations in Delhi, and 200 each in Gurgaon and Noida. The Noida facility is expected to become operational by Thursday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.