After criticism, EDMC floats fresh tender for Ghazipur slaughterhouse

The East MCD, which runs the 25-acre facility near NH-24, had closed the slaughterhouse in the last week of March amid the Covid-19 pandemic (File/Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) The East MCD, which runs the 25-acre facility near NH-24, had closed the slaughterhouse in the last week of March amid the Covid-19 pandemic (File/Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Following criticism that the tender conditions to run the Ghazipur slaughterhouse only favoured big players, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has relaxed the criteria for hiring a new contractor and floated a fresh tender, The Indian Express has learnt.

The East MCD, which runs the 25-acre facility near NH-24, had closed the slaughterhouse in the last week of March amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The abattoir was also closed because the contract of the company that carries out slaughter had ended.

Sources said East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir intervened in the matter and held a meeting with councillors and senior EDMC leaders, and asked them to invite fresh tenders that are more inclusive, instead of giving extension to the same company.

The 10-year lease period of the firm running the slaughterhouse, Frigorifico Allana Pvt Ltd, had expired in August 2019. The EDMC floated a tender twice – in September 2018 and another in July 2019 – but no firm, apart from Allana, came forward. This led to the company being given extensions twice.

Last week, it was provided a third extension after which AAP leaders in the corporation alleged that due process was not being followed to benefit a single company.

“I looked into the issue to ensure maximum participation. Extension without a transparent system should not happen. So a new tender process is being raised. This will lead to EDMC earning more,” Gambhir told The Indian Express.

Revisions in the tender include a condition that the bidding company needs to only have an annual profit share of Rs 6 crore, as against the earlier criteria of Rs 40 crore.

EDMC Mayor Nirmal Jain said, “The performance guarantee which was kept at Rs 40 crore has been reduced to a royalty fee of just six months. Besides, the clauses that said the bidding company should have the experience of running a rendering plant is not needed.”

Also, the earlier system of giving better ratings for companies with a higher butchering capacity has been removed. Now, companies with a capacity to butcher 500 buffaloes and 4,500 sheep and goats per day would be treated at par with others.

A senior official of Frigorifico Allana said, “We never stopped anyone from bidding. How can we, as a private entity, do this? On the contrary, we have invested heavily in infrastructure and machinery. The company has run the slaughterhouse for all these years smoothly, following all norms. We have an impeccable record in terms of payment as well.”

Earlier, AAP senior leader Durgesh Pathak had raised allegations of a nexus and said the decision to extend the tender was done without following due process to benefit a single company. Jain, however, said the extensions were given because livelihoods of several people have been affected due to the livestock market being shut.

EDMC commissioner Dilraj Kaur did not respond to calls and messages seeking a comment.

