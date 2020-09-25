After Covid, Sisodia also diagnosed with dengue

Sisodia was admitted to Lok Nayak hospital Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at Lok Nayak hospital, has also been diagnosed with dengue, his office said in a statement on Thursday. Sisodia (48) tested positive for Covid-19 on September 14.

“He is being shifted to Max Hospital,” the statement said. Sisodia was admitted to Lok Nayak hospital Wednesday. “His condition was stable in the afternoon and we had shifted him out of the ICU,” said a senior doctor from Lok Nayak hospital on Thursday evening.

In a video released Thursday, Sisodia was seen praising doctors and staff of Lok Nayak hospital.

“For the last 24 hours, I have been observing how the entire staff of the hospital is working tirelessly towards the treatment and care of the Covid-19 patients. I hope there is never a situation to get hospitalised, but if the need arises, the team at Lok Nayak is ready to serve you in the best possible way. The staff here is treating and counselling the patients in a wonderful way and we are proud of all the healthcare workers here,” said Sisodia.

