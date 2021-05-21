After Covaxin, Delhi out of Covishield

Young people receives her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a school in New Delhi,Monday, May 17, 2021. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

Almost 150 vaccination sites in the capital will close on Friday as Covishield doses for those aged between 18 and 44 years have run out. Doses of Covaxin had run out last week itself. The vaccination process for those aged above 45 years, healthcare workers and frontline workers will continue, as the government has got enough stock of Covishield to last them for another nine days.

The government had started walk-in vaccinations for the second group (above 45) last week in schools across the city. Before this, slots were available only through appointments and in healthcare centres and hospitals.

“As far as the 18-44 age group is concerned, till now the total vaccine stock we got is 8.17 lakh, out of which 7.49 lakh was used till Wednesday evening. We had 68,590 doses left on Thursday morning. On an average, we are using 50,000 doses for this group per day. Our Covaxin stock for the 18-44 age group finished a week ago,” AAP MLA Atishi said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had earlier said the Delhi government received a letter from the Centre, saying it will not get any more vaccines for the 18-44 age group for the rest of the month. If Delhi does not get more vaccines, only those above the age of 45, healthcare workers and frontline workers will be vaccinated for at least 11 days.

Vaccines for the 45-plus age group, healthcare and frontline workers are sent to the state via the Centre, while those for the 18-44 category have to be purchased by the government directly from manufacturers at a higher rate.

“Half of the 368 sites in 99 schools will shut down for the 18-44 age group tomorrow. This is a matter of great concern for the people of Delhi as a lot of young people want to get vaccinated. We have seen in the second wave that the youth has been affected in large numbers. Not only have they been infected and hospitalised, but many have also died. That’s why it is important that Delhi gets its vaccination stock at the earliest,” Atishi said.

So far, 37.67 lakh people have received the first dose and 11 lakh have received both doses. Vaccination at government centres is free and since the state government has not made address proof mandatory, there is no bar on people from outside getting vaccinated in Delhi. Several people from NCR towns such as Gurgaon, Noida and Ghaziabad have got vaccinated in the city.