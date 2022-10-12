After ‘conversion’ row, former AAP minister Rajendra Pal Gautam to hold padyatra

After the recent “conversion” event row, the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) former social welfare minister Rajendra Pal Gautam is going to hold a padyatra against “Brahminism” on Friday from his official residence in Delhi’s Raj Niwas Marg to 26 Alipore Road, Vidhan Sabha. The call for the march has been given by his organisation Mission Jai Bhim.

The organisation, founded by Gautam, has given a call to Dhamma/Bhima followers to bring along more people and join the foot march in large numbers. On Tuesday, the AAP leader also said that they will conduct a silent march from his residence on Friday.

“Friends, National Patron of Mission Jai Bhim Hon’ble Rajendra Pal Gautam ji took 22 pledges by Dhamma Diksha and Baba Saheb on 5 October, 2022 at Ambedkar Bhavan with more than 10,000 followers. Frightened by these, all the Brahminical organisations started putting different types of pressure on Rajendra Pal Gautam ji,” read the invite shared by Mission Jai Bhim.

It further read, “The minister has set an unforgettable example by resigning from his post to further Baba Saheb’s mission. Now once again on October 5, 2022, to launch a nationwide movement against Brahminism by showing our unity, a padyatra will be conducted on October 14 at 2 pm, from 4/8 Raj Niwas Marg Delhi to 26 Alipore Road in front of Vidhan Sabha under the leadership of Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam.”

“All Dhamma/Bhima brothers are requested to bring more and more companions with them. Namo Buddha Jay Bhim,” said Pushakar Dev, national general secretary, Mission Jai Bhim.

On October 5, a conversion event was organised by the Buddhist Society of India at Ambedkar Bhawan, Rani Jhansi Road where more than 10,000 Hindus took the 22 vows by Dr BR Ambedkar and embraced Buddhism.

However, videos of the event went viral, and AAP ministers faced a backlash from BJP leaders who demanded Gautam’s resignation from the Delhi Cabinet alleging that a minister under the Arvind Kejriwal government participated in an “anti-Hindu” conversion event.

Although no official comment or statement has been issued by the AAP or Chief Minister Kejriwal so far, Rajendra Pal Gautam resigned on Sunday. Kejriwal has approved his resignation and forwarded it to the Lieutenant Governor (LG) who then sent it to the President for final approval.