After complaints, process to get new number plate made easier in Delhi

The procedure to get high security registration plates (HSRP) and colour-coded fuel stickers for vehicles — mandatory to avoid challans — has been simplified, amid mounting concerns over technical glitches holding up the process for many.

Rosmerta Safety System, the private vendor which runs the online portal bookmyhsrp.com, said on Friday that it has done away with the need to upload copies of vehicle registration certificates and also removed the step to generate an OTP, after receiving complaints from people.

The Delhi Transport Department’s recent public notice warns people that failure to get HSRP and colour coded stickers, also known as third registration mark, will invite penalties under the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988 and the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

According to the vendor, over 32 lakh vehicles registered prior to 2019 (approximate 10-12 lakh cars and 20 lakh two-wheelers) have to get the HSRP and coloured stickers installed in Delhi. Of this, so far 3.5 lakh vehicles have complied.

“Now, the seven-step online booking process has been made simpler. There is no need to upload a scanned copy of the RC anymore. The OTP generation process has also been removed as many people were not getting the OTP on their phones,” a spokesperson of Rosmerta Safety Systems Private Limited said.

While 200-250 bookings were being registered before the notice, over the last three days, daily registrations have risen to nearly 3,000, the spokesperson told The Indian Express.

The colour-coded stickers are applicable in case of cars and autos, while the HSRPs are mandatory for bikes and e-rickshaws. While booking a slot through a portal, a person can choose the nearest centre from a list of 236 centres in Delhi. There are around 400 centres across the NCR towns.

The fine for not having an HSRP can range between Rs 5,000-Rs 10,000. Transport Department officials maintain they are technically authorised to issue challans even now; however, enforcing the rule will begin after the ongoing round of awareness generation and giving ample time to people to get the plates.

While booking a slot, the first step involves picking the vehicle type, followed by the vehicle brand. Subsequently, the nearest dealer can be picked as per one’s convenience. A person then needs to enter the vehicle registration number, date of registration, chassis number, engine number, email ID and mobile number, before proceeding to make payment.

Car owners have to pay anything between Rs 600 to Rs 1,100 depending on make and class of vehicles, while the charges for two-wheelers range between Rs 300 to Rs 400. Those owning vehicles already fitted with HSRPs can get the stickers installed for Rs 100, Rosmerta said.

HSRPs are chrome-based hologram plates manufactured through a process of hot-stamping and laser-branding a unique identification number, which cannot be duplicated, linked to the central vehicular database of the Union government.

The plates are also supposed to help authorities in tracking authenticity of vehicle ownerships, which will help in criminal probes, curb illegal sale in the grey market, and prevent thefts and forging of number plates.

The ongoing drive involves older vehicles. In January 2019, the Transport Department had issued a termination notice to Rosemarta over delays in the process, following which the firm had obtained a stay from an arbitrator.

