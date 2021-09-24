After change of guard rumours, Gurgaon BJP MP says no plan to retire

Sending a clear message to his detractors who, he claimed, were writing obituaries of his political career, BJP MP from Gurgaon, Rao Inderjit Singh, on Thursday said he does not plan to retire soon and will continue to contest elections.

Speaking at a ‘Shaheedi Diwas Samaroh’ in Patauda village at Jhajjar, the 70-year-old said, “Some people have been opining that I should retire. I have given it a thought and decided that I have no plans to retire. Why should I? I am physically fit, mentally alert…I have no blood pressure issues, I don’t suffer any seizures. I can run as fast as a 50-year-old.”

The rally was held to mark the “martyrdom” of Ahirwal king Rao Tula Ram and was billed as a show of strength for Singh. It came a month after Union Cabinet Minister Bhupendra Yadav held a ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ in the Ahirwal region, sparking speculation of a change of guard within the party’s state unit in South Haryana.

“If a farmer’s son was not standing guard at the border to safeguard our country…if we do not respect their sacrifices, then Pakistan, China and Taliban will defeat us. We will raise voice for a separate Ahir regiment and we will also speak to farmers. There is a need to talk to them,” he said.