On PWD facelift list: Jama Masjid area, Netaji Subhash Marg

Phase II of Chandni Chowk project will see redevelopment of nearby lanes and arterial roads, said AAP’s Parlad Sawhney

As the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project nears completion, officials from the Public Works Department (PWD) said Netaji Subhash Marg, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg and the area around Jama Masjid stand next in line for redevelopment.

“The process for redeveloping Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg has started. A combined tender will probably be floated for consultation work of Netaji Subhash Marg, Jama Masjid area and Phase II of Chandni Chowk,” said an official from the PWD, which is tasked with implementing the projects.

Officials who are involved in the upcoming projects said the aim is to restore the heritage areas and revive the “Mughal aesthetic” in these areas.

Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg will be redeveloped as heritage corridors. Officials said the stretches will be restored to their former glory and that elements of Mughal architecture will replace the modern elements in the street currently.

On Phase II of the Chandni Chowk project, AAP MLA for Chandni Chowk, Parlad Singh Sawhney, who is on the board of directors of the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC), said, “The second phase will include redeveloping nearby lanes and arterial roads. In front of the lanes, there will be boards with the name of the streets.”

The plan, along with a few others, was highlighted in an SRDC board meeting held on December 29, 2020.

A PWD official said facade restoration will be an integral part of Phase II. “Similar to the way all buildings in Connaught Place have a uniform look, Chandni Chowk buildings will have uniform front facades. The shops too, will have similar looking signboards,” said the official.

Regarding the plan to redevelop the Jama Masjid area, Sawhney said, “The area around Jama Masjid will be redeveloped on similar lines to the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project. Sewer lines and overhead wires will be taken underground. Restoration work will take place inside Meena Bazaar. We are planning to improve the Jama Masjid Chowk and construct a foot overbridge at the Chowk so that people, especially children who walk to school and back, can cross the road with ease.”

More details of the Jama Masjid project will be discussed in the coming days, an official said.