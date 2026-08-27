After campus protest, IIT Delhi names new panel to investigate student’s death

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has constituted a fresh five-member inquiry panel to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of MSc Physics student Rishikesh Kumar, five days after more than 500 students protested on campus and demanded an independent inquiry.

Justice Mukta Gupta, a retired Delhi High Court judge, will chair the panel. The committee also includes Prof. Pratap Sharan, Head of the Department of Psychiatry at AIIMS New Delhi, two student representatives whose names are yet to be announced, and IIT Delhi Registrar, who will serve as the Secretary and Convenor.

The panel will meet students, faculty members and officials from relevant administrative branches, review existing campus protocols and submit its final report, along with recommendations, within two weeks.