After campus protest, IIT Delhi names new panel to investigate student’s death

The appointment of Justice Mukta Gupta was among the key demands raised by protesting students.

Written by: Sophiya Mathew
2 min readNew DelhiAug 27, 2026 12:24 AM IST
Fresh protests erupt at IIT Delhi after M.Sc student’s death by suicideIIT-D students protesting; (from left) Rishikesh Kumar, mother Asha Poddar and Kumar's brother Abhishek. (Special Arrangement)
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The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has constituted a fresh five-member inquiry panel to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of MSc Physics student Rishikesh Kumar, five days after more than 500 students protested on campus and demanded an independent inquiry.

Justice Mukta Gupta, a retired Delhi High Court judge, will chair the panel. The committee also includes Prof. Pratap Sharan, Head of the Department of Psychiatry at AIIMS New Delhi, two student representatives whose names are yet to be announced, and IIT Delhi Registrar, who will serve as the Secretary and Convenor.

The panel will meet students, faculty members and officials from relevant administrative branches, review existing campus protocols and submit its final report, along with recommendations, within two weeks.

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IIT Delhi Director Rangan Banerjee announced the panel’s formation in an official email sent to faculty members, students and staff in the early hours of August 27.

Kumar, 31, allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the sixth floor of a building on campus on Saturday. The Delhi Police have registered an FIR for abetment of suicide against unknown persons.

The appointment of Justice Mukta Gupta was among the key demands raised by protesting students.

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Sophiya Mathew
Sophiya Mathew

Sophiya Mathew is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She joined the Delhi bureau in 2024, and has specialization in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. Professional Background Core Beats: Her reporting is primarily focused on the Environment and Education. Specialization: She has gained recognition for her ground-level reporting on the Yamuna floodplains and the socio-economic challenges faced by those living on its banks. She also focuses on the disparities in Delhi's education system, ranging from elite private schools to government institutions and refugee education. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent work has been heavily centered on Delhi's severe winter pollution crisis and the government's regulatory responses: 1. The Air Pollution Crisis "A tale of two cities: Delhi govt schools choke in bad air, private classrooms set up air filters" (Dec 20, 2025): A high-impact feature contrasting the "Clean Air Bubbles" in elite schools with the reality of government school students who are exposed to an equivalent of 17 cigarettes a day due to outdoor exposure. "Delhi sees season's worst air day, second worst December AQI in nearly a decade" (Dec 15, 2025): An analytical report on the meteorological patterns trapping pollutants in the NCR. "Delhi bans non-BS VI vehicles from outside: Why curbing vehicular pollution is key" (Dec 17, 2025): Explaining the science behind targeting specific vehicle vintages to lower particulate matter. 2. Enforcement & Regulations "No fuel at pumps in Delhi without valid PUC certificate from December 18" (Dec 17, 2025): Breaking the news on the environment ministry's strict "No PUC, No Fuel" policy. 3. Education Policy "Law to regulate school fee in Delhi risks becoming procedural, say parents" (Dec 13, 2025): Investigating the loopholes in the new Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025. "Monsoon Session: Private school fee regulation Bill cleared after four-hour debate" (Aug 9, 2025): Covering the legislative passage of the controversial fee hike regulation. Signature Style Sophiya is known for her observational depth. Her reporting often includes vivid details from school corridors, hospital waitlists, or the banks of the Yamuna to illustrate how policy failures affect the city's most vulnerable residents. She is a frequent expert guest on the 3 Things podcast, where she explains the complexities of Delhi’s environmental laws. X (Twitter): @SophiyaMathew1 ... Read More

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