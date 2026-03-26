After Budget announcement, Delhi CM distributes free cycles to 1,100 Class 9 girls 

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Following the Delhi government’s big budget announcement of free bicycles for Class IX girl students, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Thursday distributed cycles and school bags to around 1,100 girls at Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Shalimar Bagh after Kanya Pujan celebrations.
The ‘free bicycle scheme’ for Class IX girl students of Delhi government schools was one of the major announcements made by CM Gupta in the Delhi Budget presented for 2026-27 on Tuesday. It is expected to cover 1.30 lakh girls studying in Delhi government schools.
“The divine day of Durga Ashtami… when devotion bows its head, power manifests, and the living presence of Mother Durga is seen in every girl… Today, at Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Shalimar Bagh, Kanya Pujan was performed to pay obeisance to the daughters embodying the form of the Mother,” Gupta said in a post on X.
She said daughters are the light of the home, the stream of values, and the most beautiful hope for the future. The worship of these girls in the form of the Mother is not merely a tradition, but a reminder that true prosperity resides where daughters are honoured.
“With the same faith and resolve, bicycles were provided to 1,100 daughters today. From this year, our government has made a provision in the Budget to provide bicycles to 1,30,000 daughters who have passed Class 9 in Delhi’s government schools. This will make their commute easier, reduce dropouts, and ease parents’ worries,” Gupta said.
“Delhi’s future will shine bright through the flight of these daughters. This is the prayer to Mother Durga — that every daughter becomes empowered, every home is filled with happiness and prosperity, and this confluence of devotion and power endures forever,” Gupta added.
She has made a budget allocation of Rs 90 crore for the scheme. Gupta also holds the portfolio of the Finance Department.
“Transportation often poses a significant problem for Delhi’s girls studying in government schools. This often leads to dropouts. But for the first time, the Delhi government will provide free bicycles to girls to make their journey to school easier… Now, our girls won’t be left stranded or have to depend on others because this government is giving them wings; they will have their own vehicles to travel to school,” she had said in her budget speech.
“… We want our girl students to study and become independent. To empower them, we have decided to allocate a budget of Rs 90 crore to provide free bicycles to girl students of Class IX in Delhi government schools…,” she added.
Education Minister Ashish Sood said, “As soon as the new fiscal year begins in April, we will float tenders for purchasing bicycles… Within the next two to three months, the scheme will be implemented on the ground for girl students of Delhi government schools… We will review the budget allocations and its progress, including expenditure and implementation, every quarter.”
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