After Budget announcement, Delhi CM distributes free cycles to 1,100 Class 9 girls 

Following the Delhi government’s big budget announcement of free bicycles for Class IX girl students, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Thursday distributed cycles and school bags to around 1,100 girls at Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Shalimar Bagh after Kanya Pujan celebrations.

The ‘free bicycle scheme’ for Class IX girl students of Delhi government schools was one of the major announcements made by CM Gupta in the Delhi Budget presented for 2026-27 on Tuesday. It is expected to cover 1.30 lakh girls studying in Delhi government schools.

“The divine day of Durga Ashtami… when devotion bows its head, power manifests, and the living presence of Mother Durga is seen in every girl… Today, at Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Shalimar Bagh, Kanya Pujan was performed to pay obeisance to the daughters embodying the form of the Mother,” Gupta said in a post on X.