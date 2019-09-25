After Delhi BJP leader, his wife loses campaign post over video

Days after the BJP removed its Mehrauli district president Azad Singh from his post over videos of him slapping his wife, former mayor Sarita Chaudhary, the party has also removed Chaudhary from the post of convener of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign in Delhi.

Delhi BJP general secretary Rajesh Bhatia wrote a letter to Chaudhary, which read: “On the instructions of Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, you have been removed from the post of convener of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign in Delhi with immediate effect.”

Tiwari told The Indian Express, “Some videos were brought before the party in which Chaudhary could be seen slapping her husband. So the decision was taken. Both of them being removed from the posts will also allow the committee to investigate the matter without any biases.” Chaudhary did not respond to calls and messages seeking a comment.

Another senior BJP leader said the party had looked at videos of both leaders allegedly indulging in violence and cross-FIRs filed by each against the other before arriving at the decision.

The BJP had removed Singh from his post Thursday after videos of him slapping Chaudhary at the party’s office in Pant Marg, in front of several party members, emerged. Singh had at the time claimed his wife had also abused and attacked him.

The incident had taken place when district BJP leaders were returning from a meeting chaired by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar. Since then, there have been three more incidents of party leaders indulging in violence or verbal spats in Kirari, Gokulpuri and Dwarka. Tiwari had Monday told The Indian Express that such incidents will be dealt with sternly.