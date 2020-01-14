Facing flak over ‘eunuch’ remark against Kejriwal, Shashi Tharoor apologises

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Express Photo/File) Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Express Photo/File)

Senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor Tuesday issued an apology for his comments against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal which had caused a flutter on social media. Tharoor, who had said in an interview with a TV channel that Kejriwal “wants power without responsibility, which has been the prerogative of eunuchs for ages”, explained that he had quoted an old line from British politics, but added that he realised its use today was inappropriate and was withdrawing it.

“Apologies to those who found my quote about ‘power without responsibility’ offensive. It’s an old line from British politics, going back to Kipling and Prime Minister Stanley Baldwin, and most recently used by Tom Stoppard. I recognize that its use today was inappropriate and withdraw it,” Tharoor said.

During the interview with CNN-News18, when Tharoor was asked for his comments on Kejriwal not joining the anti-CAA protests in the national capital, the Congress MP replied, “Mr Kejriwal is trying to have it both ways. He has made statements deploring the CAA and NRC but has not taken any tangible action. He has not even shown human compassion one expects from a chief minister from victims of violence in his state. In any other state, had students been bashed up in this manner, the chief minister would have visited them and shown them some concern. Mr Kejriwal really wants power without responsibility, which we all know has been the prerogative of eunuchs for ages.”

The comments drew falk on social media with many calling out the Congress MP for using the word “eunuch”. Tharoor was quick to issue an apology but did not mention the eunuch reference.

