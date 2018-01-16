After back-and-forth, L-G nod to doorstep delivery of schemes

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal (Express) Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal (Express)

Two months after it was proposed by the Delhi government, the doorstep delivery of services scheme has finally been cleared by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gave the “assurance” to strengthen existing online service providing systems.

Passed by the cabinet in November, the scheme will enable citizens to get 40 public services, including caste certificates and driving licences, at their doorsteps. The proposal had become a point of contention between the government and the L-G.

On Monday, approving the cabinet decision, Baijal in a statement said this was done after Kejriwal “assured that the government will simultaneously work to plug the gaps in the digital delivery of services from the ‘application’ to the ‘delivery’ stage in the prevailing online system”.

The L-G also said Kejriwal had agreed to take into account the suggestion to set up internet kiosks and employ youth through it, thus “enabling young entrepreneurs to come up with ‘internet kiosks’ with adequate safeguards and… to provide (a) soft loan, if needed, to the educated unemployed to set up these ‘kiosks’.”

An official said, “With the delivery of these schemes to the doorsteps, it will become easier for people, especially those who don’t have access to the internet. All one has to do is make one phone call and the person will reach their home.”

“The mobile sahayaks will be hired through the agency that would set up call centres. Various certificates will be covered under the scheme,” the official said.

