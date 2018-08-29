After Atishi drops Marlena, ex-AAP leader Ashutosh says: ‘Party used my surname against my wishes in 2014’

Ashutosh’s comments come a day after AAP’s East Delhi Lok Sabha candidate Atishi said she is dropping Marlena — derived from Karl Marx and Vladimir Lenin — from her name. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary/File) Ashutosh’s comments come a day after AAP’s East Delhi Lok Sabha candidate Atishi said she is dropping Marlena — derived from Karl Marx and Vladimir Lenin — from her name. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary/File)

Weeks after he resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), former journalist Ashutosh Wednesday said he was forced to use his surname ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. He said he was told that this would help him win, as there were several voters from his caste. His comments come a day after AAP’s East Delhi Lok Sabha candidate Atishi said she is dropping Marlena — derived from Karl Marx and Vladimir Lenin — as her surname.

Ashutosh tweeted, “In 23 years of my journalism, no one asked my caste, surname. Was known by my name. But as I was introduced to party workers as LOKSABHA candidate in 2014 my surname was promptly mentioned despite my protest. Later I was told – Sir, aap jeetenge kaise, aapki jaati ke yahan kaafi vote hain (How else will you win, sir? There are several voters of your caste here).”

Ashutosh had contested the 2014 General Elections from Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency against Congress’ Kapil Sibal and BJP’s Harsh Vardhan. Vardhan won the seat.

Atishi said she took the decision in light of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. “Marlena is not my surname. My surname is Singh which I never used. The second name was given by my parents. I have decided to use just Atishi for my election campaign,” she said.

Ashutosh, who had joined the AAP in 2014, announced his resignation on August 15 and cited personal reasons for his departure. AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, however, said he would not accept the resignation “in this lifetime”.

