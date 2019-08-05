Article 370 scrapped: Delhi Metro on high alert, security checks to take longer

Soon after Home Minister Amit Shah announced the scrapping of Article 370 in Rajya Sabha, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) imposed a red alert on the entire DMRC network. As a result of this, security checks at metro stations is likely to get more stringent and take longer.

Advertising

“As advised by security agencies, a red alert has been imposed on the entire DMRC network. Please allow extra time in security checks,” the DMRC said.

The high alert, based on “non-specific inputs”, has been sounded in the wake of developments related to Kashmir and the upcoming Independence Day celebrations, PTI quoted metro corporation officials as saying on Monday.

Commuters will have to go through additional checks by CISF personnel at many stations. Officials said additional CISF troops, counter-terror reaction teams and security gadgets have been inducted to ensure passengers face the least hassle while getting frisked, and that any emergency situation is responded to quickly.

Advertising

The mass-rapid rail network runs across the National Capital Region. About 28 lakh commuters use over 220 stations of the DMRC daily to reach destinations in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurgaon.

The BJP government on Monday scrapped Article 370, and announced bifurcation of the present state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories — Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir. While the Ladakh UT will be without a legislature, the UT of J&K will be with legislature.

(with PTI inputs)