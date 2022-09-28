After arrest of Vijay Nair, AAP leaders brace for more in coming days

After the arrest of its communications in-charge Vijay Nair in connection with irregularities in the Delhi excise policy case, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is now bracing for more arrests. Party officials said they have heard from their sources in the Central government and investigating agencies that there is a strong likelihood that at least two senior AAP leaders will be arrested in the coming days.

“Party leaders will face increasing pressure from the agencies in the coming few days. This will continue till we do not back down from Gujarat. Our popularity there has rattled the BJP. We will not back down,” said a senior AAP leader.

While only two AAP members – Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Nair – were named in the CBI FIR pertaining to alleged corruption in the now-scrapped liquor policy, the Enforcement Directorate questioned Rajinder Nagar MLA Durgesh Pathak for almost 10 hours in connection with the case last week. He has not been named in the CBI FIR.

A day before he was questioned, Pathak had launched a scathing attack on the BJP at AAP’s first meeting of elected representatives from across the country and said that the saffron party is only interested in buying MLAs or threatening them. He had also said that AAP members were ready to go to jail if need be. At the same meeting, party chief Arvind Kejriwal had said that leaders have to be ready to face jail and harassment as AAP gains popularity across states.

Referring to Kejriwal’s statement that AAP leaders should be ready to go to jail till elections in Gujarat are over, Pathak said, “The CM (Arvind Kejriwal) has asked us for four months and I think that we are ready (to go to jail) for even a year.”