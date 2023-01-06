After 7-year fight against sacking, teacher couple get jobs back in Gurgaon school

A Division Bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed a Gurgaon school to pay Rs 50 lakh compensation to a teacher couple it had sacked in 2015.

The Bench of Justice G S Sandhawalia and Justice Harpreet Kaur Jeewan passed the order while hearing two Letter Patents Appeals (LPAs) by G D Goenka School against a single-judge High Court Bench order that was in favour of Ajay Singh Shekhawat and his wife Parveen Singh Shekhawat. An LPA is an appeal against a decision of a single judge to a different Bench of the same court.

The Division Bench, taking into account the couple’s pay at the time of termination, ruled that Parveen Shekhawat should be paid Rs 20 lakh and Ajay Shekhawat Rs 30 lakh as compensation. This sum will be adjusted against Rs 20 lakh which they had received in 2018 from the school on the interim directions of the Division Bench.

The couple had been appointed as physical education teachers by the school in 2004. The school alleged its students and parents, in 2015, had complained about poor performance by them. The school said it had sent them notices in June of that year, to which it received no response. On June 19, 2015, the school asked them to change their terms of the appointment letter by reducing the notice period to 30 days. On June 29, 2015, it terminated their services with immediate effect.

The Shekhawats approached a District Judge (Tribunal) on March 14, 2016, alleging wrongful termination. They said their three children, who, too, had been studying in the school, were denied entry and issued school leaving certificates. The District Judge (Tribunal), in December 2017, set aside the termination order and held that the couple was entitled to reinstatement with immediate effect with complete back salary including interest at 6% per annum from the date of termination.

The school, in 2018, filed an appeal against this order before the single-judge High Court Bench — which upheld the District Judge’s order.

In its appeal before the Division Bench, the school’s counsel submitted that it was a case of damages. Holding that reinstatement had been wrongly ordered, the counsel submitted that in pursuance of the interim orders, the school had already paid Rs 10 lakh each to the couple. The Shekha-wats, appearing in person, stated that they were unceremoniously thrown out from service after having rendered over a decade of service without complaint.

The Division Bench said in its December 14 ruling: “…The illegal action taken by the employer… has led to the source of income of the employee to be finished… The present respondents-couple’s three children also would have faced harassment and humiliation on account of the fact that their parents had been unceremoniously shunted out of the school, the psychological impact of which cannot be gauged in any manner…”

Although it said the argument against reinstatement was invalid, the court just ordered payment of compensation, citing precedent in the Supreme Court. It also ruled that if the school does not make the payment, the couple would be free to enforce orders of reinstatement, as directed by the Tribunal, and claim all necessary back wages.