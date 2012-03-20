After 5 years,Panchkuian road opens for 2-way traffic

After five years of traffic nightmare,the Panchkuian radial road has opened for two-way movement. Till now,the traffic was allowed only on one carriageway,leading to regular traffic jams on this New Delhi district road.

The stretch was initially closed for the construction of the Metro line. Two years ago,the traffic police approved opening of both carriageways of the stretch following the demolition of furniture shops that obstructed the traffic movement. The MCD was told to remove the rubble before the road could be opened.

The clearing of rubble,however,took more than two years.

There were some underground services that need to be relocated and the rubble in the area removed. Since MCD and NDMC have now completed the work,the road can again function, police said.

With Connaught Place witnessing congestion due to several ongoing construction projects in the area,opening of this stretch would be a respite for both commuters and police managing the traffic.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Satyendra Garg said the closure of Panchkuian Road had shut down an important exit point of Connaught Place.

This would now help ease traffic exiting from CP. The connectivity in the area will be better, said Garg.

The stretch will also provide another entry into the Inner Circle of Connaught Place. Also,the 1-A Radial Road will be open for traffic moving out of Inner Circle.

Since Panchkuian Road provided direct access from Central Delhi to West Delhi,commuters will now be able to reach Karol Bagh from Connaught Place directly.

The road will also ease traffic on Gole Market roundabout,Mandir Marg,Gol Dak Khana and other areas.

The closure of Panchkuian Road had created difficulties for ambulances going towards Sucheta Kriplani Hospital. The commuters,in order to reach the hospital,had to take drive three kilometres extra  through Sri Bhagat Singh Marg  to reach Sucheta Kriplani.

It was a big problem for ambulances,as there was no direct access to the hospital. Hence,the it was a big problem for the patients during emergency situations. With the opening of the stretch,now they have direct access to the hospital, a traffic official said.

