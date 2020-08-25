After 3 weeks, uptick in Gurgaon cases

Gurgaon recorded 77 fresh cases on Monday. (Archive)

Gurgaon has witnessed an uptick in coronavirus cases over the last week, with new cases crossing the 100-mark for the first time in 22 days on Friday, as the Haryana government ordered closure of malls, shops and offices during weekends in the hopes of slowing down the virus spread.

While the district recorded 120 cases on Friday, the figure continued to hover above 100 in the next two days, with 102 people testing positive on Saturday and 113 on Sunday. It dropped to 77 on Monday.

A look at the daily health bulletins reveals that 708 cases were recorded between August 17 and 23, as compared to 537 cases between August 10 and 16. This, even as the number of tests reduced during the period — falling from 14,232 between August 10 and 16, to 12,470 between August 17 and 23.

“Testing was slightly lower last week because of two reasons — the Sero Survey was being conducted in Gurgaon and part of our manpower had to be deployed for that. There was also waterlogging in many parts of the city on two days because of which people were not venturing out for tests… We are conducting around 2,000 tests on average daily,” said Dr Virender Yadav, Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

Acknowledging the uptick, officials said the positivity rate recorded last week was 5.32 percent, up from 3.89 percent in the previous week. “There has again been a surge because people have stopped following precautions…,” said the CMO.

Another official from the health department said that an MCG councillor, who recently attended a gathering in a gurdwara in New Colony, tested positive along with his family.

