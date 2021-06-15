After 3 months, Gurgaon’s active Covid-19 cases below 500

While new cases continued to fall last week, the number of active cases dropped by over 50 per cent during the period.

For the first time in over three months, Gurgaon’s active Covid cases plummeted below 500. As per data from the health bulletins issued daily by the district health department, while Gurgaon had 812 active Covid cases as of June 6, this number fell to 375 on Sunday evening.

During the week, between June 7 and 13, Gurgaon recorded a total of 182 new cases, and 24 fatalities. In comparison, in the preceding week, the district had seen 478 new cases and 38 deaths.

This drop in cases has also been accompanied by a drop in testing — while 35,523 tests were conducted between May 31 and June 6, as many as 28,883 tests were conducted last week. However, the percentage drop in testing has been much lesser than the percentage drop in new cases; while new cases have dropped by almost 62%, testing fell by less than 19%.

As a result of the fall in cases, Gurgaon’s doubling rate has risen to 7,419 days, while the recovery rate is 99.31%.

Gurgaon Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg, however, cautioned people against dropping their guard: “As a result of awareness amongst people and the comprehensive vaccination campaign of the health department, the Covid situation is now under control in Gurgaon. However, I appeal to all residents to continue to follow all precautions and directions.”

Gurgaon has so far recorded 1,80,515 cases of coronavirus, of which 1,79,288 people have recovered from the infection, while 873 have succumbed to it. The district currently has 354 active Covid cases, of which 329 are in home isolation. A total of 8,70,708 people have been vaccinated in Gurgaon so far.

A ‘Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana’ has been in force in Gurgaon since May, which was further extended by a week on Sunday evening. Certain relaxations have, however, been announced. Shops are permitted to open from 9 am to 8 pm, while malls can open from 10 am to 8 pm. Restaurants and bars, including those in hotels and malls, are allowed to open between 10 am and 10 pm with 50 per cent seating capacity, while home delivery is permitted up to 10 pm.

Religious places have been permitted to open with 21 people at a time, corporate offices can operate with 50 per cent attendance, and production units, establishments and industries can function as long as they adhere to “Covid appropriate and prescribed guidelines, behavioral norms”. In addition, gyms have been permitted to open from 6 am to 8 pm with 50 per cent capacity, and sports complexes can open “only for sports activities”.

As per the latest directions, issued on Sunday night, gatherings in weddings, funerals and cremations are allowed up to 21 people, with weddings now allowed in places “other than home and courts also”.

“No movements of ‘Barat’ procession will be allowed,” state the directions issued by the Deputy Commissioner.