Delhi: After 24 years, power shift in DU teachers’ elections

The RSS-affiliated National Democratic Teachers’ Front (NDTF) won the post of the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) president after 24 years. NDTF’s A K Bhagi defeated Abha Dev Habib from the Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF), which had held on to the post for the last five terms. Out of the 7,194 votes polled, Bhagi got 3,584 votes while Habib secured 2,202 votes.

“Rumours/apprehension on NEP 2020 can’t be staple diet for teachers’ movement… NDTF wants to categorically state that it shall vigorously oppose any measure to reduce faculty strength or reduce any financial grants to the University and colleges & attempt to replace regular teaching courses by MOOCs. However, NDTF shall welcome the progressive, socially inclusive and pro-students’ steps envisaged in the NEP,” Bhagi said in a statement.

He said their focus will be on “regularisation/absorption of existing ad hoc teachers through legally tenable processes”, “payment of regular salaries/pensions/allowances/arrears to teachers and employees of 12 fully-funded Delhi government colleges constituent of DU”, and “promotion for all up to professorship/senior professorship” level.

The DTF congratulated the new union but called upon it to “fearlessly defend the democratic and critical legacy of the Union. “… DUTA needs to mount a strong resistance to NEP and make strenuous efforts to obtain justice for teachers who are predominantly forced to teach in an ad-hoc or temporary capacity…,” Habib said in a statement.