After 2-month gap, capital records over 400 Covid cases

The health department, meanwhile, is on alert regarding the number of beds for Covid patients. While the number of active cases has doubled from around 1,000 a month ago to 2,020 on Thursday, only 598 beds out of 5,711 beds are currently occupied. (File)

The slow but steady rise of Covid cases continues in Delhi as the city recorded over 400 cases for the first time in over two months. Thursday saw 409 positive cases against 69,000 tests. Three people were reported dead.

Delhi, which saw cases spike to their highest level in November last year, has managed to keep the daily case count in check over the past two months. In February, the average case count per day was 150. Over the past two weeks, however, cases have started to increase slowly, with the positivity rate climbing too.

In February, the average positivity rate was around 0.3%. In the first 11 days of March, it has risen to around 0.45%.

The rise in Delhi, officials say, cannot be seen in isolation and the sudden spurt of cases in Maharashtra, which recorded over 14,000 cases Thursday, will also have to be taken into account.

The Delhi government was mulling making negative RT-PCR reports mandatory for people travelling from high caseload states to enter Delhi but the move was junked after discussion.

“Delhi has always maintained that we have to find a way to live with Covid and introducing curbs would be antithetical to that. We do not believe that such measures help in controlling the disease in the long run. It only hurts trade and business,” a senior Delhi government official said.

Beds reserved for Covid patients was scaled down massively in the beginning of the year as a steady dip in the number of cases was seen. Officials, however, said that since a protocol was already in place, scaling up will not take much time or effort.

“The vaccination is underway and we are going as fast as we can. People have to be patient for a few more months,” said the official.