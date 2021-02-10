After 10 months, Delhi sees a day of zero Covid deaths

On Tuesday, the city saw 100 new cases of Covid, taking the total to 6,36,260. (Express Archive)

After a gap of over 10 months, the national capital reported not a single Covid death on Tuesday, prompting Health Minister Satyendar Jain to assert that “Delhi’s collective will is gradually winning over the infection”.

On Tuesday, the city saw 100 new daily cases of Covid, taking the total to 6,36,260. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.18%, the lowest in the past one month.

“This is good news for the residents of Delhi. No death has been reported due to Covid-19 in Delhi today. The number of cases are also on a decline and the vaccination drive is also picking up the pace. The residents of Delhi have fought a tough battle against the disease, but we should continue taking precautions,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

On May 11, the city had reported zero deaths. At the time, the total number of cases stood at 7,233 and the death toll at 73. A total of 10,882 people have died of Covid in the capital so far.

“I congratulate the people of Delhi for taking proper precautions and our healthcare and frontline workers who have fought this battle tooth and nail,” tweeted Jain.

For more than a month, the city has been witnessing a steady decline in the daily number of Covid cases and fatalities. With the vaccination drive picking up among healthcare and frontline workers, experts believe that the situation in the national capital should steadily improve.

The city had vaccinated 1,26,353 healthcare and frontline workers until Monday evening, as per data shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. In the coming months, the vaccination drive across the country will take a step forward and cover those aged 50 and above, as well as those with comorbidities. The drive for this group is expected to start by March.

Dr Jugal Kishore, head of community medicine at Safdarjung Hospital and Vardhman Mahavir Medical College, said “The mortality rate is the most important factor for determining the behaviour of the disease. The number of cases in the city are already on a decline but if the number of deaths will continue to stay on a lower side, we can say that we are in a comfortable situation. But people should continue following social distancing rules for the next few months.”