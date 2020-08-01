Afghan woman, 105, recovers from Covid

Rabia Ahmad before leaving Sharda Hospital, Friday. (Express photo) Rabia Ahmad before leaving Sharda Hospital, Friday. (Express photo)

Rabia Ahmad is a little tired but can’t contain her smile as she sits on a wheelchair at the entrance of Greater Noida’s Sharda Hospital. A patient of Alzheimer’s with dementia, the 105-year-old, hailing from Afghanistan and a resident of France, has recovered from coronavirus. As she was discharged on Friday, a group of doctors and nurses bid her farewell.

She was hospitalised on July 16, after testing positive, with symptoms of fever, breathlessness and altered sensorium. According to a hospital official, she was immediately shifted to the ICU due to her age and critical condition.

Doctors found that she also had a urinary tract problem and mild pneumonia. “She was kept on non-invasive ventilator for a week as she had a high oxygen demand… She was drowsy mostly. Due to dementia, it was often difficult for her to identify if she was in the hospital or outside or why we were treating her… Her results came negative on Thursday,” said Dr Abhishek Deshwal, ICU in-charge, Sharda Hospital.

According to her family, Rabia had migrated to France with her husband from Afghanistan. While her husband died 60 years ago, she stayed in the country with her son, who runs a garment business. Last year, she shifted to Noida to spend time with her grandchildren.

“I was diagnosed with Covid this month. It appears she was infected through us. But she is a fighter; even at the age of 105, she has all her teeth intact,” said her grandson Zuhaib Ahmadi (30), who runs the popular Afghan Darbar and Mazhaar restaurants in Lajpat Nagar.

