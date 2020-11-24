Afghan refugee shot dead outside house in Delhi’s Karala

Police are on the lookout for two youngsters who were seen near Singh's house. (Representational)

A 70-year-old Afghan refugee, who settled in India around 28 years ago, was shot dead by two armed assailants in West Delhi’s Vikaspuri area, police said on Tuesday. He was gunned down on Monday evening outside his house while he was exiting his car. An FIR has been registered, but no arrest has been made yet.

DCP (West) Deepak Purohit said the deceased was identified as Attam Singh, who was the sewadar of Gurudwara Guru Hargovind Sahib Anandpur in Dham Colony in Karala. Singh also deals in sale of property near the Gurudwara. “The incident took place at about 5.20 pm and SHO (Vikas puri) was informed about the firing incident. He immediately rushed to the spot and the victim was taken to hospital who was declared brought dead with bullet injury marks on his head,” he said.

Police are on the lookout for two youngsters who were seen near Singh’s house. “We started our investigation and came to know that two youngsters wearing helmets on motorbike were seen near Singh’s house when he came back. As Singh stopped his car and came out, the pillion rider fired upon him. They managed to escape after the incident. We also came to during our investigation that he had some deals recently and we are probing from all possible angles,” Purohit said.

