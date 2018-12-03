Afghan national duped by man posing as cop

An Afghanistani national who came to India for his wife’s treatment was allegedly cheated of Rs 4 lakh by a man posing as a police officer, in southeast Delhi’s Sarita Vihar.

Police said the complainant, Hazi Rajin, came to India with his wife in November. “Rajin’s wife is being treated at Apollo hospital… He was carrying Rs 4 lakh in cash with him when a man, posing as a police officer, stopped him outside the hospital. On the pretext of offering him advice on handling the money, he took the bag and said he will hand it over to the doctors. He then fled the spot,” a senior police officer said. Police said an FIR has been registered against unknown persons and a search is on to nab the accused.