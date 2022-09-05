Afghan man arrested with 4 kg of heroin

Police arrested a 22-year-old Afghan national for allegedly processing and smuggling heroin in Delhi-NCR. The accused was caught with 4 kg of heroin and has been arrested for allegedly running a drugs manufacturing unit in UP and Delhi.

Police said they recently busted a racket and found that foreign nationals were smuggling drugs from other countries through drones and boats. Once the consignment reached India, police said the accused used

delivery apps to also deliver drugs to clients. The accused, Wahidullah, was caught by a team led by ACP Umesh Barthwal after the crime branch received a tip from the Gujarat Police (ATS) about the accused and his gang.

“We were told he is supplying drugs in huge quantity. Our team traced and arrested him with 4 kg of heroin. We found he came to India in 2016 on a medical VISA for 6 months but got involved in drug dealing with his father. His father would import and sell dry fruits but suffered losses in business. He then started manufacturing and supplying narcotics in NCR. He further disclosed that they had a secret processing unit in UP,” said Ravindra Singh Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime).