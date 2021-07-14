Affordable rental housing projects for migrants and poor now part of Delhi’s Master Plan

Under the housing scheme, a maximum of 10 percent of the permissible floor area ratio (FAR) will be utilised as a commercial area, which could be rented or sold by the building developers.

The scheme to build rental housing projects for migrants and the urban poor have been included in the Master Plan of Delhi (MPD)-2021.

The scheme was first announced by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs earlier this year and aims to build housing complexes that consist of a mix of dwelling units with one and two bedrooms, with all common facilities.

Along with the affordable rental housing scheme, DDA also included the draft policy for dynamic parking norms for Delhi in the Master Plan. As part of this, DDA will now factor in the number and size of dwelling units, instead of the built-up area which it was doing till now.

A senior DDA official said these inclusions in the Master Plan mean that DDA would now be able to make plans and policies to develop the infrastructure in the city. “After the COVID crisis and workers migration it was felt the need for such policies so it includes affordable rental housing in the vicinity of workplaces for the urban poor and migrant workers in Delhi,” she said.

“The occupancy of the ARHCs will be granted on the basis of license deed with a minimum tenure of three months and a maximum tenure of three years, ensuring accessibility to all the eligible beneficiaries,” DDA said in a statement.

The proposal paved the way for rental units on private land, government land, or other agencies. This will also include plots auctioned by DDA where developers can utilise the purchased plot for developing affordable rental housing complexes.

The approval was granted in a board meeting chaired by Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal, who is also chairman of the DDA and has now been sent to the ministry for Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for approval.

The revised parking norms ensure that the parking norms in case of residential projects shall now be based on the “number and size of the Dwelling Units instead of the built-up area, ensuring the residents a balanced facility,” the Delhi Development Authority said in a

statement.

The parking norms have been formulated based on a study conducted by the Delhi Urban Arts Commission (DUAC) and discussions with the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA), civic bodies, and transportation experts, the DDA said.

The policy has “rationalised the parking norms” in Delhi to cater to the current and future requirements of the city, the statement said.