Aerocity to become major interchange Metro station

The Aerocity Metro station is set to become a major interchange station with its expansion to provide seamless connectivity. The station will be connected with the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) station, Airport Express Line and Tughlakabad-Aerocity Silver Line corridor.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation , under its phase IV project, is expanding the existing Aerocity Metro station to provide connectivity to the under-construction Tughlakabad-Aerocity Silver Line corridor. The Aerocity Metro station will also have connectivity at the concourse level, between the Airport Express Line and the new Silver Line.

In the future, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) will also have interconnecting facilities for its RRTS station at Aerocity for the proposed corridor to Alwar.

Senior DMRC officials said the upcoming Aerocity Metro station and proposed RRTS station will cross almost diagonally. Commuters will not have to exit the Metro station and use a subway or foot overbridge to reach the RRTS station, as they can just go from the Metro concourse to the RRTS platform.

“As per the planned alignment, the Silver Line and proposed NCRTC corridor will cross each other almost diagonally. Necessary structural provisions for construction of NCRTC platform shall be kept in the station for future integration,” said the official. A 250-metre long subway between Aerocity Metro station to Mahipalpur will also come up.

“This new interchange facility will be a connectivity boost for various areas of South Delhi. Areas like Tughalakabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Khanpur will have quick access to all terminals of Indira Gandhi International Airport. While the Aerocity station is not far from airport’s Terminal-1, passengers will be able to interchange trains at Aerocity and board Airport Line to reach Terminals 3 and 2,” said Anuj Dayal, principal director, corporate communications, DMRC.

The Aerocity station will become Delhi Metro’s third major triple interchange station, after Kashmere Gate and Azadpur. The Aerocity–Tughlakabad Metro corridor will be completed by 2025.