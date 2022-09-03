scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

Former aerobridge worker arrested for running fake job racket at Delhi airport

The police said Najafgarh resident Hemant Kumar had allegedly cheated several people of Rs 10,000 each on the pretext of helping them secure a job at the Delhi airport.

The police said that a complainant by the name of Praveen, along with ten others, filed a complaint at the IGI airport station Friday alleging that the accused had cheated them on the pretext of helping them secure a job at the airport. (Express file)

The Delhi Police arrested a man on Friday for allegedly running a fake job racket at Indira Gandhi International airport, officials said. The accused Hemant Kumar, a resident of Najafgarh, used to work at the airport as an aerobridge operator, they added.

According to Tanu Sharma, DCP (IGI Airport), “One register used for the attendance of complainants was seized from the accused, along with his mobile which had the alleged chat group and relevant images with which he used to supervise the “staff”. Further efforts are on to trace other victims who might have been cheated.”

The police said that a complainant by the name of Praveen, along with ten others, filed a complaint at the IGI airport station Friday alleging that the accused had cheated them on the pretext of helping them secure a job at the airport with a salary of Rs 25,000 per month. Kumar had taken a security deposit of Rs 10,000 from each of them. Some of them had even been assigned by the accused to do night shifts at lift machines and escalators outside Terminal 3 since August 16, officers said.

They filed the complaint after growing suspicious about not receiving passes or ID cards, despite filling and handing over forms for the passes to the accused, the police revealed.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— World’s fifth bigge...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— World’s fifth bigge...
The beauty of Hardik Pandya: When bold and bizarre is actually brilliantPremium
The beauty of Hardik Pandya: When bold and bizarre is actually brilliant
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...
Polio to Covid-19: What accounts for India’s vaccination success st...Premium
Polio to Covid-19: What accounts for India’s vaccination success st...

The police said that with the aid of technical surveillance and informers, they arrested the accused within five hours of registering the case. They added that Kumar had worked for two companies to maintain aerobridges, but lost his job in January. When he joined the second company, he kept a copy of the Aerodrome Entry Permit application form.

More from Delhi

A few months ago, he started a chat group claiming that he could arrange jobs at the Delhi airport, after which a few of his friends from Haryana’s Sonipat enquired about the job, the police said. He had also taken details of their Aadhaar cards, PAN cards and electricity bills, besides their resumes. The police have registered the case under IPC sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating/dishonestly inducing delivery of properties).

First published on: 03-09-2022 at 05:09:10 pm
Next Story

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Live Score Updates: Sri Lanka take on Afghanistan in Sharjah

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

By denying Hinduphobia, western academia and media enable it
Vamsee Juluri writes

By denying Hinduphobia, western academia and media enable it

India, Pak will keep an eye on the over rate during the Super 4 match. Here's why

India, Pak will keep an eye on the over rate during the Super 4 match. Here's why

FIR against Gujarat AAP chief for 'defaming' BJP leader CR Paatil

FIR against Gujarat AAP chief for 'defaming' BJP leader CR Paatil

Kochi to Bokaro, Kolkata to Pune: INS Vikrant an all-India effort

Kochi to Bokaro, Kolkata to Pune: INS Vikrant an all-India effort

CPI(ML)-free Kavita Krishnan stirs up fiery Left debate

CPI(ML)-free Kavita Krishnan stirs up fiery Left debate

Brainwashed into becoming No.1: Serena Williams' coach traces her journey

Brainwashed into becoming No.1: Serena Williams' coach traces her journey

UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs

UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs

Premium
‘Everybody feels the Congress has become weak’: GN Azad
Most Read

‘Everybody feels the Congress has become weak’: GN Azad

Premium
What the discovery of Ostrich fossils in Himalayas reveals about our climate

What the discovery of Ostrich fossils in Himalayas reveals about our climate

Study says onion lowers blood sugar, then why are so many Indians diabetic still?

Study says onion lowers blood sugar, then why are so many Indians diabetic still?

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 03: Latest News
Advertisement