Former aerobridge worker arrested for running fake job racket at Delhi airport

The Delhi Police arrested a man on Friday for allegedly running a fake job racket at Indira Gandhi International airport, officials said. The accused Hemant Kumar, a resident of Najafgarh, used to work at the airport as an aerobridge operator, they added.

According to Tanu Sharma, DCP (IGI Airport), “One register used for the attendance of complainants was seized from the accused, along with his mobile which had the alleged chat group and relevant images with which he used to supervise the “staff”. Further efforts are on to trace other victims who might have been cheated.”

The police said that a complainant by the name of Praveen, along with ten others, filed a complaint at the IGI airport station Friday alleging that the accused had cheated them on the pretext of helping them secure a job at the airport with a salary of Rs 25,000 per month. Kumar had taken a security deposit of Rs 10,000 from each of them. Some of them had even been assigned by the accused to do night shifts at lift machines and escalators outside Terminal 3 since August 16, officers said.

They filed the complaint after growing suspicious about not receiving passes or ID cards, despite filling and handing over forms for the passes to the accused, the police revealed.

The police said that with the aid of technical surveillance and informers, they arrested the accused within five hours of registering the case. They added that Kumar had worked for two companies to maintain aerobridges, but lost his job in January. When he joined the second company, he kept a copy of the Aerodrome Entry Permit application form.

A few months ago, he started a chat group claiming that he could arrange jobs at the Delhi airport, after which a few of his friends from Haryana’s Sonipat enquired about the job, the police said. He had also taken details of their Aadhaar cards, PAN cards and electricity bills, besides their resumes. The police have registered the case under IPC sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating/dishonestly inducing delivery of properties).