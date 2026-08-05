‘Wanted to make her see mistake’: Complaint against girl who ‘abused’ PM dropped

Stating that her intention was to “make them realise their mistake”, the Supreme Court advocate who filed a complaint against a Noida girl for allegedly using abusive remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest at Jantar Mantar has decided to withdraw it.

“My intention was not to get them arrested… They did realise that they had made a mistake. The parents also felt that the words used were inappropriate,” Smriti Singh Chandel, who practices in the Supreme Court, told The Indian Express. “They are students. As they have already apologised and the PM has forgiven them, there is no need for legal action.”

In a purported video on August 1, the girl apologised and said it was her “first and last mistake”. “I was at the protest site, and there were many groups abusing PM Modi. They were also instigating others to say these things. I am so ashamed of saying those things that I am not even able to raise my eyes. I apologise to the whole nation for it,” she was heard saying in the video.

On July 29, the Noida Police registered a Zero FIR against the girl for intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace, statements conducing to public mischief and defamation. They later transferred it to the Delhi Police for further action.

The FIR had recorded the girl’s age as 21. However, her mother later told the media that her daughter was 15 years old.

The girl’s mother had also claimed the family had been forced to leave their Noida home due to constant harassment.

“I am raising my daughter alone. My husband died in an accident in 2019, and my younger son lives with my in-laws. How can we continue living there when people and the police keep coming to our house?” she had told The Indian Express, appealing to the authorities and the public to stop hounding her family.

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Chandel, however, said she has requested the Delhi Police to cancel the case after deciding to withdraw her complaint. “I received a phone call from the Delhi Police, and I informed them that I am withdrawing my complaint. There is no need to take any legal action,” Singh said.

Responding to allegations that the girl was being hounded by people following the case, Chandel said she had already apologised.

“I don’t think she is being hounded by anyone. But if they feel threatened, they should approach the police,” she said.

“Now that I have asked the police to withdraw my complaint, they should not take any action against the girl. Besides, it is only a Zero FIR,” she added.

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A Zero FIR allows a complaint to be registered at any police station, irrespective of where the alleged offence took place. The case is then transferred to the police station having the appropriate jurisdiction.

When contacted, the Delhi Police said they have neither registered a regular FIR nor converted the Zero FIR into one.

According to a police officer, the case may not be pursued further. “Since it is a Zero FIR, it may not be converted into a regular FIR. The girl has also apologised. However, legal opinion is still being sought on how to proceed with the case.”