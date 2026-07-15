Advocate moves Delhi High Court, seeks directions to force-feed activist Sonam Wangchuk

Environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk on the 18th day of his indefinite hunger strike in support of the CJP campaign, seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET paper leak. (ANI)

With activist Sonam Wangchuk on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar for 18 days now, a practising advocate has moved a PIL in the Delhi HIgh Court alleging that the government is treating him like a “terrorist” and seems to be “apathetic” to the situation.

The advocate has sought the court’s direction to the government to provide “full proper and necessary aids” to Wangchuk to stop his “deteriorating health and life-threatening conditions” and “force feed him”.

The PIL is due to be heard on Wednesday by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia.

The petitioner, advocate R K Saini, in his PIL, claimed the “government is treating him like he is a hardcore criminal, terrorist or traitor to the nation”, adding that the “government seems to be (apathetic) to the situation”.