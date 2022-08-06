Advocate among 2 held for ‘assaulting’ head constable at Delhi’s Anand Vihar police station

Two men, including a 29-year-old advocate, were arrested for allegedly assaulting a head constable inside Anand Vihar police station last week. Police said the advocate has been identified as Satish Kumar (29).

Purported videos of the incident circulated online show several men surrounding a police officer, and physically assaulting and berating him. One of the men in the video can purportedly be seen holding the policeman by the collar.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

According to police, they first received a call around 11.30 pm on July 30 alleging that a woman had been physically assaulted and her gold chain broken in Karkardooma village. Police found that the incident was a fallout of a dispute between two residents, Ajay and Anchal Bakshi, and their associates.

Police said Ajay was apprehended from the spot in an inebriated condition and brought to Anand Vihar police station for further enquiry. Police said a group of Ajay’s associates, including his brother Satish Kumar, then came to the station and were trying to provoke personnel on duty.

Police said the officer in the video, head constable Prakash, had come to make an entry regarding mechanical issues in his patrol vehicle when he was allegedly surrounded by the group, abused, and assaulted at around 2 am, said police. Some members of the group also recorded a video of the incident.

DCP (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said: “The injured policeman was subsequently medically examined and counselled. He had sustained simple injuries with swelling. An FIR has been registered under IPC sections 186 (obstructing public servant discharging public function), 353 (assault to deter public servant from duty), 332 (voluntary hurt to deter public servant from duty) and 34 (common intention.)”

The DCP said other personnel were present at the time and had intervened later. He noted that any lapse or negligence would be looked into. Police said teams had been deputed to identify and apprehend all accused.