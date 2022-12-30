Advertisers have freedom to make generic comparisons with other products, creativity cannot be stifled, says Delhi HC

While declining to grant an interim order to Zydus Wellness restraining Dabur India from broadcasting TV commercials of its orange glucose drink, the Delhi High Court has recently observed that a TV commercial (TVC) cannot be analysed in a “hypercritical manner” and must be viewed from the point of view of an ordinary consumer.

A single judge bench of Justice Prathiba Singh in its December 22 order observed that it was usual for companies marketing and selling products to portray their products as superior and in the “process of depicting superiority, a generic comparison ought to be permitted and creativity cannot be stifled”. Justice Singh observed that in a claim for “disparaging advertisement” the message portrayed in the commercial would have to be seen and if it is not derogatory, no objection can be raised.

On advertising freedom the HC further held, “The purpose of advertising any product is for marketing the attributes of that product. Such attributes could be unilateral or relative in a generic manner. An advertiser ought to have the freedom to make advertisements with generic comparison highlighting the features of its own product and if the same is done without an allusion to any market leader, objection cannot be raised unless the representation being made is absolutely false or misleading”.

The HC was hearing a lawsuit moved by Zydus Wellness Products Ltd., a consumer goods company, that claimed that one of its most popular variants of ‘Glucon-D’ range of products is ‘Glucon-D Tangy Orange’ which has been marketed and sold by its predecessor for decades. Zydus claimed that two TV commercials for ‘Dabur Glucoplus-C Orange’ aired by Dabur India Ltd. denigrated and disparaged all orange glucose powder drinks and especially its product ‘Glucon-D Tangy Orange’ which holds 74 per cent of market share in orange glucose powder category.

Zydus claimed that the TV commercial gives the impression that all the orange glucose powder drinks are entirely inefficacious in providing energy and only Dabur’s product is capable of providing energy.

On Dabur’s TV commercial the HC said that it merely highlights the qualities of its product and it does not disparage any orange glucose powder drink.

The court held that Zydus’s inference of the alleged disparagement was far-fetched and opined, “Disparagement cannot be a far-fetched inference. In the impugned commercial, the mother asks a probing question as to how when her daughter drank the same orange glucose, the other lady’s daughter won the race. This is being interpreted by the Zydus as a comparison as it leads to an inference that ‘DABUR GLUCOPLUS-C ORANGE’ is more effective, hence, superior and the other products, including Zydus’s product, are ineffective, hence, inferior – thus disparaging. Zydus’s case is that the gestures of disappointment and frustration on the face of the mother whose daughter lost the race are sufficient to infer disparagement. This, in the opinion of the court, is far-fetched”.

The HC further said it would not be proper for the court to “flip the coin to conclude–‘mine is better as ‘yours is bad’”. It opined that the comparison in the commercial may be unfavourable to Zydus, but it cannot be held to be disparaging and that its intent and the overall effect seemed to merely promote Dabur’s glucose drink. Observing the messaging of the TV commercial, the court held that it was “by and large truthful and there is no falsity involved”.

Refusing to grant interim injunction, the HC said that the TV commercial when viewed from the perspective of an ordinary viewer does not give the impression of denigration or disparagement. It said that consumers are aware of the fact that advertisements are “one-sided commentary” put out by the manufacturers and sellers for the promotion of their own products and are “inherently biased in nature”.