Over 900 kg adulterated sweets destroyed in Delhi festive season crackdown

The Delhi government’s Food Safety Department destroyed over 900 kg of sweets and other food items over the weekend during inspections of sweet-making units and markets in the city ahead of the festive season this year.

This includes recent seizure of 402 kg of food products including sweets such as rasgulla and milk cake in Nihal Vihar in West Delhi, and of 520 kg of spoiled khoya and chhena, dairy items used for making sweets, at Mori Gate Khoya Mandi in Kashmere Gate.

The crackdown is taking place alongside the traditional rise in demand for sweets during the festive season, with the department intensifying inspections to prevent adulterated, spoiled and unhygienically prepared food items from reaching consumers.