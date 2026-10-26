Over 900 kg adulterated sweets destroyed in Delhi festive season crackdown

The Delhi government’s Food Safety Department destroyed over 900 kg of sweets and other food items over the weekend during inspections of sweet-making units and markets in the city ahead of the festive season this year.
This includes recent seizure of 402 kg of food products including sweets such as rasgulla and milk cake in Nihal Vihar in West Delhi, and of 520 kg of spoiled khoya and chhena, dairy items used for making sweets, at Mori Gate Khoya Mandi in Kashmere Gate.
The crackdown is taking place alongside the traditional rise in demand for sweets during the festive season, with the department intensifying inspections to prevent adulterated, spoiled and unhygienically prepared food items from reaching consumers.
Food samples from both locations were collected for laboratory testing, and further action will be taken under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, based on the inspection findings and test reports, said a government official.
According to the office of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, she has directed the food safety department to continue surprise inspections, regular monitoring and sample testing, and take strict action against those found violating food safety norms.
In Nihal Vihar, food safety teams inspected 13 premises on Saturday, including unlicensed rasgulla-making units, other sweet manufacturers and sweet shops. During the inspections, around 402 kg of food items were destroyed, including 265 kg of rasgullas, 45 kg of chhena, 80 kg of milk cake and 12 kg of grated coconut, according to a statement from the government.
The teams also collected samples of chhena, milk cake, rasgullas, motichoor ladoos, flour laddoos, rasbhari and paneer for testing.
According to a government statement, the department had faced difficulties locating sweet-making units in the area during an earlier operation on August 26. It said that the sweet makers had then shut their shops in different lanes and officials had been able to identify only three premises. This time, the department conducted surprise inspections on a holiday, deploying teams simultaneously across different lanes to prevent establishments from receiving prior information about the operation.
In a separate drive at Mori Gate Khoya Mandi, officials destroyed around 370 kg of khoya and 150 kg of chhena. The items had been found abandoned and spoiled, and were emitting a foul smell, said a government statement.
The department had also carried out an operation at the same market on September 4, during Janmashtami, when around 3,050 kg of khoya and paneer were destroyed.
Officials said enforcement action would continue throughout the festive season.