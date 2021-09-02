Adult films case: Delhi court asks cops for action taken report on filing of FIR against Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty & 5 others

A Delhi court has directed the police to submit an action taken report (ATR) in an application seeking registration of an FIR against businessman Raj Kundra and Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty among others for allegedly misappropriating Rs 41 lakh for production and circulation of adult movies.

Metropolitan Magistrate Mansi Malik asked Delhi Police to submit the report on November 9.

The complainant in the case, Artec Builders LLP, through its partner Vishal Goel, filed the application seeking registration of the FIR against Kundra, Shetty and five other people who are the directors and promoters at Vivaan Industries Ltd.

The application, moved by advocates Sahil Munjal and Rhea Gandhi, stated that the accused are “actively involved in businesses other than the one’s that the complainant was showed as per the brochure…and are further misappropriating the funds into illegal activities such as production and circulation of porn movies”.

The accused have also rendered themselves liable to be punished for the offence under Information Technology Act, The Indecent Representation Of Women (Prevention) Act, SEBI ACT and under sections of cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, forgery for purposes of cheating and other sections of the Indian Penal Code, the plea added.

The complainant also stated that the co-directors of Vivaan Industries Ltd, along with Kundra, “enticed and induced us to invest in their company and promised huge profits”.

The petition stated that the accused people showed the complainant “a very rosy picture of the company and told that the company is actively involved in activities related to gaming, animation, licensing, technology and beauty products among other stuff”.

The plea informed that despite waiting for a year, they received no profits and realised that “something was fishy and the entire plan was just to lure and induce the unsuspecting investors into investing large sums of money and thereafter siphoning off such heavy sums of money through related entities”.

The petitioners also informed the court that Kundra and his team “have not returned a single penny to date”.

“That recently through the news reports, it has come to our knowledge that the company is into defrauding the investors and has never carried out any of the businesses stated above but is into the business of producing adult porn movies by developing mobile applications and circulating them through it & to further carry out illegitimate business/activities against the law to and defraud unsuspecting investors in the companies in a dishonest and deceitful manner,” the application read.