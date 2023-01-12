Ads related to surge pricing, relief to anti-Sikh riot victims behind recovery notice to Kejriwal: Raj Niwas officials

Ads related to the private school fee rollback, surge pricing in app-based taxis, one year of the Aam Aadmi Party government, scholarships for students, the revamping of Interstate Bus Terminals (ISBTs), relief to 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims, and the impact of the odd-even road space rationing scheme are behind the notice for reimbursement sent to AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal by his own Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP), officials at Raj Niwas said.

Copies of the advertisements in newspapers and on television channels and radio were part of the complaint filed by Congress leader Ajay Maken with the Supreme Court-appointed Committee on Content Regulation in Government Advertising (CCRGA) in 2016. The committee had comprised B B Tandon, former chief election commissioner (CEC), T K Vishwanathan, ex-law secretary and former secretary general Lok Sabha, and N R Madhava Menon, the late founder of the National Law School of India University (NLSU), as members.

The committee found the ads, issued between 2015 and 2016, to be instances of political posturing and messaging and attacks on the AAP’s political opponents “in the garb of government ads”, officials said.

Estimated to have cost the state exchequer Rs. 97 crore, the ads were published in newspaper editions in Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Jalandhar, Jhansi, and Patna among other cities. Radio jingles on the Dadri lynching case of 2015, ads seeking to clarify alleged smear campaigns by television news channels – in one instance of surging onion prices – hoardings with an appeal to the prime minister “to let the Delhi government work” installed at bus stops and flyovers were also among those leading to the notice, officials said.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena had, in December last year, directed the Chief Secretary (CS) to recover this cost of Rs. 97 crore from the Kejriwal-led AAP.

Officials at Raj Niwas said it was found that a total of over Rs. 97 crore was spent of which payments amounting Rs. 54 crore were pending.

The amount to be reimbursed to the state exchequer, according to DIP Secretary Alice Vaz, includes over Rs. 99.31 crore in addition to the penal interest of more than Rs. 64.30 crore. The ruling AAP has also been asked to pay upwards of Rs. 7.11 crore to other advertising agencies.