Ads aimed at Centre among reasons for notice to Kejriwal

Ads asking that the Centre let the Delhi government work, those that “self glorified” or targeted the opposition, and those on incidents which happened outside city limits are behind the notice for reimbursement sent to AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal by his own Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP).

Copies of the advertisements in newspapers and on television channels and radio were part of the complaint filed by Congress leader Ajay Maken with the Supreme Court-appointed Committee on Content Regulation in Government Advertising (CCRGA) in 2016.

The complaint listed nine areas of violation of guidelines, of which the committee found six to be substantiated. These included the charges of issuing ads in outstation locations; false and misleading advertisements; ads that self glorified and targeted political opponents; ads against media; advertisements mentioning the party in power by name; and ads on issues outside the jurisdiction of Delhi government.

Estimated to have cost the state exchequer Rs 97 crore, the ads were published in newspaper editions in Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Jalandhar, Jhansi, and Patna among other cities.

Radio jingles on the Dadri lynching case of 2015, ads seeking to clarify alleged smear campaigns by television news channels – in one instance of surging onion prices – hoardings with an appeal to the prime minister “to let the Delhi government work” installed at bus stops and flyovers were also among those leading to the notice, officials in Raj Niwas said.