scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

Ads aimed at Centre among reasons for notice to Kejriwal

Copies of the advertisements in newspapers and on television channels and radio were part of the complaint filed by Congress leader Ajay Maken with the Supreme Court-appointed Committee on Content Regulation in Government Advertising (CCRGA) in 2016.

AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal
Listen to this article
Ads aimed at Centre among reasons for notice to Kejriwal
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Ads asking that the Centre let the Delhi government work, those that “self glorified” or targeted the opposition, and those on incidents which happened outside city limits are behind the notice for reimbursement sent to AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal by his own Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP).

Copies of the advertisements in newspapers and on television channels and radio were part of the complaint filed by Congress leader Ajay Maken with the Supreme Court-appointed Committee on Content Regulation in Government Advertising (CCRGA) in 2016.

The complaint listed nine areas of violation of guidelines, of which the committee found six to be substantiated. These included the charges of issuing ads in outstation locations; false and misleading advertisements; ads that self glorified and targeted political opponents; ads against media; advertisements mentioning the party in power by name; and ads on issues outside the jurisdiction of Delhi government.

Estimated to have cost the state exchequer Rs 97 crore, the ads were published in newspaper editions in Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Jalandhar, Jhansi, and Patna among other cities.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 12, 2023: Understand Apartmentalization, National Monum...
UPSC Key- January 12, 2023: Understand Apartmentalization, National Monum...
‘We will be needed for the emotional connect’: What voice act...
‘We will be needed for the emotional connect’: What voice act...
Russia replaces commander for Ukraine war, as signs of dissension grow
Russia replaces commander for Ukraine war, as signs of dissension grow
Cracks in Karnaprayag, 82 km from Joshimath, are as wide and scary
Cracks in Karnaprayag, 82 km from Joshimath, are as wide and scary
More from Delhi

Radio jingles on the Dadri lynching case of 2015, ads seeking to clarify alleged smear campaigns by television news channels – in one instance of surging onion prices – hoardings with an appeal to the prime minister “to let the Delhi government work” installed at bus stops and flyovers were also among those leading to the notice, officials in Raj Niwas said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 13-01-2023 at 02:39 IST
Next Story

Villagers stage protest against upcoming GMERS medical college in Navsari

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close