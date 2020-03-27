From ‘adopting’ 250 Pakistani Hindu families to feeding 2 teens, Delhi Police extends helping hand

A Delhi constable provides hand sanitiser to a child at a slum area in Rangpuri on Thursday. (Express photo/Amit Mehra) A Delhi constable provides hand sanitiser to a child at a slum area in Rangpuri on Thursday. (Express photo/Amit Mehra)

As many as 250 families staying in a Pakistani Hindu refugee camp in Northwest Delhi, who largely work as daily wagers, have been left without a source of income following the lockdown. It was on Wednesday that the Northwest district police came to their rescue and decided to ‘adopt’ the families for the next 21 days. Police said they will contribute funds from their pockets at the district level to ensure they have three meals a day.

During the lockdown, some people approached DCP (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya while she was on patrolling duty and narrated their ordeal to her. “We decided to help all these families after ‘adopting’ them. We have decided to contribute money, and will provide them raw food as per their requirement,” said Arya.

President of the Pakistani Hindu refugee camps, Nehrul Lal, said: “I sell mobile accessories, which helps me sustain my family. But I have been facing a tough time for the last 10 days — my family of five barely had enough to eat. We raised this with senior police officers and they have assured us help.”

In other parts of the capital as well, police have voluntarily started helping daily wage labourers.

“In Southwest Delhi, police personnel have decided to help 1,000 people under each police station by working alongside ‘good samaritans’ in their area. Some of them are also keen to contribute from their salaries,” said a senior police officer.

In Old Delhi’s Khari Baoli, over 500 daily wagers had been struggling in the absence of work, and no means to go home.

“We decided to help them out and asked locals in our area to extend help as well. We prepared food and distributed it in our area,” said SHO (Lahori Gate) Satish Sharma.

Govindpuri police station in Southeast Delhi has, meanwhile, roped in volunteers to provide essential supplies to people in need.

In North Delhi’s Inderlok, a PCR call was received on Thursday wherein the callers were crying and requesting help.

“They told police that they had not had food for the last four days. Both of them are teenaged daily wage laborers. Police called them to the police post and offered them food and money to help them tide over the coming days,” said a senior officer.

