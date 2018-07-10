Adopt a heritage scheme: Amid Purana Qila facelift, concerns over an old building nearby

Since it was developed as a tourist spot in 1971, this is the first major redevelopment work at the monument. (Express Archive) Since it was developed as a tourist spot in 1971, this is the first major redevelopment work at the monument. (Express Archive)

With major upgradation being undertaken at Purana Qila jointly by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) Limited, the proposed demolition of an old “school” building inside the complex, as part of the facelift, is facing opposition.

Neera Misra, chairperson-trustee of Delhi-based Draupadi Dream Trust, which promotes arts and culture, had sent letters to the ASI, Ministry of Culture and the PMO, asking them to intervene and stop demolition of the “1947 Partition history-linked building”.

“The building is very important in telling the history from ancient to post-Partition modern times and shouldn’t be demolished,” says the letter.

“No one will gain by demolishing a slice of history,” added Misra.

Asked about this, the ASI, in a written reply to The Indian Express, said, “The earliest reference to imparting education to the children of those who migrated to India after Partition relates to the… corridors and gardens of Quila-e-Kuhna mosque inside Purana Qila, from August 1948 to December 1949. The said school was just a temporary arrangement for some time after 1949. It is not part of any historical monument.”

According to the Ministry of Culture, the NBCC’s work on the 23-acre fort, under the Centre’s ‘Adopt a Heritage’ scheme, is already underway. It added that the Dalmia group is yet to begin work at Red Fort, which it had adopted in May.

Purana Qila was ‘adopted’ by the public sector enterprise for upgradation and facelift in October last year. “Once the MoUs are signed and the detailed project report is approved, the interested party is free to start work at the monument. The NBCC is already doing some projects at Purana Qila under the scheme,” said a senior ministry official.

This includes illumination of the mosque and other structures, developing tourist amenities, parking area, a cafeteria and a souvenir shop. The project costs Rs 27 crore, and is being shared by the NBCC and ASI.

An ASI official said the aim is to turn the fort into a major tourist destination. Since it was developed as a tourist spot in 1971, this is the first major redevelopment work at the monument. The project is expected to be completed in a year’s time.

